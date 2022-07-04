July 4, 2022

THIS INSURRECTION BROUGHT TO YOU BY TIME-WARNER-DISCOVERY: Is TBS Really Proud of Sam Bee Endangering Supreme Court Justices?

BEE: I can’t describe how painful it is to be here now in a place where the Supreme Court has the power to erase 50 years of constitutional law. Make no mistake, this is not where it ends. Conservatives will not rest until they have come for all of our rights. Everything we have fought for will be lost unless we take it back. It’s not just about voting in November. It’s about doing everything in our power to protect and help vulnerable people access abortion across state lines. And we have to raise hell in our cities, in Washington, in every restaurant Justice Alito eats at for the rest of his life, because if Republicans have made our lives hell, it’s time to return the favor. It’s quite tempting to urge Bee to simply go back and raise hell in Canada. (She has dual citizenship after getting naturalized in 2014.) It’s also quite tempting to suggest Bee should have someone harass her at restaurants, and see if she likes it.

If violence actually does happen to a Supreme Court justice, Bee already has her excuse prepared, based on her response to Bernie Bro James T. Hodgkinson attempting to assassinate Steve Scalise in 2017: Sam Bee Rips Right-Wing ‘Idiots’ Blaming ‘Unhinged Left’ for Congressional Shooting.

And on Democrat Jon Ossoff’s loss to Republican Karen Handel in yesterday’s Georgia special election, Bee zeroed in on the one super PAC that “crossed the line” by claiming Ossoff’s supporters included “unhinged leftists” who were “cheering” the shooting of congressional Republicans. Oh, that must be why he lost,” Bee said. “The ‘cheering last week’s shooting’ demographic is basically zero. The unhinged left is even less powerful than the hinged left, which is saying a lot.” But since the right is “kind of short on boogeyman these days,” they have blaming everything from Snoop Dogg to Kathy Griffin to Shakespeare in the Park for inspiring violence against Republicans. “That is appalling,” Bee said of the pro-Trump activists who interrupted Julius Caesar. “Protesters managed to get tickets for Shakespeare in the Park? If you guys can get me into that treasonous play with black Founding Fathers who are rude to Mike Pence, give me a call.” “Shakespeare and Snoop Dogg are not responsible for last week’s shooting just like Sarah Palin was not responsible for Gabby Giffords’ shooting,” Bee said. “The only violent assaults Palin has ever committed were against moose, grizzly bears, wolves, and the English language.” “Look, can we all try to be vigilant without being fucking idiots?” she asked. “Guys, it’s summer!”

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Flashback: Bernie Bro James T. Hodgkinson, Attempted Assassin Of Steve Scalise, Already Being Erased From History. And additional examples of leftist violence and eliminationist rhetoric at the link.