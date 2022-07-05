July 5, 2022

UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine’s military withdraws from Lysychansk as Russia claims control — as it happened.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that his forces have withdrawn from Lysychansk, the last holdout city in the eastern Luhansk region.

In his nightly video address, he vowed to restore control over the area thanks to the prospect of new, improved weaponry.

“If the commanders of our army withdraw people from certain points at the front, where the enemy has the greatest advantage in fire power, and this also applies to Lysychansk, it means only one thing,” Zelenskyy said.

“That we will return thanks to our tactics, thanks to the increase in the supply of modern weapons.”

Moscow said earlier Sunday that Luhansk was now under Russian control after the seizure of Lysychansk.

Russian forces can now concentrate on the neighboring Donetsk region, where Kyiv still controls swathes of territory.