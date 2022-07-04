July 4, 2022

CHANGE: Britain Mandates Single Sex Bathrooms: No Forced Sharing.

The British government is expected to announce that all new office buildings, schools, hospitals and entertainment venues must have separate male and female lavatories, as a means of avoiding the “forced sharing” of gender-neutral facilities, according to The Telegraph.

The Telegraph reported the government wants to preclude non-residential buildings from being built solely with “universal” lavatories.

This construction mandate will involve changes to building regulations and planning guidance.

Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch spearheaded the plans that were quietly approved by ministers last month, after Badenoch learned that some children were avoiding using lavatories at school, since the facilities were gender-neutral.

Badenoch insists that it is both legal and “important” to provide single-sex spaces for men and women.