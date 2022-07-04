July 4, 2022

RE-FUND THE POLICE: Ibram X. Kendi has stated, “When it comes to defunding the police, many Americans have historically supported inflated police budgets on the premise that it’s police who are able to bring down crime levels. But there’s no data that supports that.”

Paul Taylor cites the data that Kendi says doesn’t exist. He also discusses the fact that, back in 1990s, there was considerable support among black leaders (even Eric Holder) for tough on crime policies. At the time, they understood that blacks were both disproportionately the perpetrators and victims of crime. They took seriously their duty to protect those innocent victims instead of mouthing empty platitudes about how “black lives matter.”

These days Kendi’s ill-informed views seems to be typical: You’re a racist if you even mention the possibility that there has been a rise in crime.

(More from Taylor on race and crime here.)