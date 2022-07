IF YOU HAVEN’T READ THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE SINCE YOU WERE IN SIXTH GRADE, WHY NOT READ IT TODAY?: Today’s a holiday for many of you. It’s a short document. And there’s no time like the present.

Here’s my favorite clause in Jefferson’s litany of offenses by the king: “He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harass our people, and eat out their substance.” I love that word “swarms.”