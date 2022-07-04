«
»

July 4, 2022

CHILDREN’S BOOKS DESIGNED TO INDOCTRINATE:  Here’s a book that will teach your children that (1) prior to the arrival of Columbus, America was a deliriously happy paradise; (2) Columbus was an ugly ogre, from a continent of ugly ogres, who destroyed the paradise;  (3) things have been terrible ever since; but (4) the ugly ogres who have been in charge for centuries will soon get their comeuppance.  It’s called Christopher the Ogre Cologre, It’s Over.

If you think that’s just a tad one-sided, you might want to pay attention to what your children are reading.   The book seems to be getting more publicity than I would have predicted.

Here’s the sequelRebeldita the Fearless in Ogreland.

Posted by Gail Heriot at 8:54 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.