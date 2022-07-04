July 4, 2022

CHILDREN’S BOOKS DESIGNED TO INDOCTRINATE: Here’s a book that will teach your children that (1) prior to the arrival of Columbus, America was a deliriously happy paradise; (2) Columbus was an ugly ogre, from a continent of ugly ogres, who destroyed the paradise; (3) things have been terrible ever since; but (4) the ugly ogres who have been in charge for centuries will soon get their comeuppance. It’s called Christopher the Ogre Cologre, It’s Over.

If you think that’s just a tad one-sided, you might want to pay attention to what your children are reading. The book seems to be getting more publicity than I would have predicted.

Here’s the sequel: Rebeldita the Fearless in Ogreland.