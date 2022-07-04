July 4, 2022

WHAT ELSE HAPPENED TO THE USA ON JULY 4?: You’ve probably heard that both John Adams and Thomas Jefferson died on July 4, 1826—the 50th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. But here are a few more American events that happened that day:

1827: Slavery officially ended in New York.

1831: “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee” was first performed at a children’s Independence Day celebration in Boston.

1831: President James Monroe died.

1863: The Siege of Vicksburg ended with a Confederate surrender.

1997: NASA’s Pathfinder landed and began its exploration of Mars.

2004: The cornerstone to the Freedom Tower was laid on the site of the previous World Trade Tower.

Of these, I have a recollection only of the 1997 Pathfinder exploration. It was very cool.