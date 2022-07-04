«
»

July 4, 2022

WHAT ELSE HAPPENED TO THE USA ON JULY 4?:  You’ve probably heard that both John Adams and Thomas Jefferson died on July 4, 1826—the 50th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.  But here are a few more American events that happened that day:

1827:  Slavery officially ended in New York.

1831:  “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee” was first performed at a children’s Independence Day celebration in Boston.

1831:  President James Monroe died.

1863:  The Siege of Vicksburg ended with a Confederate surrender.

1997:  NASA’s Pathfinder landed and began its exploration of Mars.

2004:  The cornerstone to the Freedom Tower was laid on the site of the previous World Trade Tower.

Of these, I have a recollection only of the 1997 Pathfinder exploration.  It was very cool.

Posted by Gail Heriot at 8:15 am
