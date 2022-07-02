July 2, 2022

ROGER SIMON: Trump’s SCOTUS Keeps #Winning With EPA Decision.

John Kerry, America’s first “special envoy for climate,” who seems to spend more time in those private planes than most of us do in bed, has a personal carbon footprint the size of Brooklyn and is well known for docking his $7 million yacht in neighboring Rhode Island to avoid a half million in taxes from his home state of Massachusetts.

I have a personal note of my own to add, having attended, for PJ Media, the 2009 UN Climate Change Conference in Copenhagen in the midst of the biggest blizzard I had ever encountered—and I went to college in New Hampshire.

I was sitting waiting for one of the panel discussions to begin when, to kill time, I casually addressed the man next to me, asking him where he was from.

“The Maldives,” he said. Amazing, I thought, because I had just read the Maldive Islands in the Indian Ocean were in danger of extinction, actually going completely under water, because of global warming.

So, trying to be polite, I commiserated with him about the peril to his homeland, but he just shrugged. “Is nothing,” he explained. “We put up sandbags against tide. We do every year. No problem.”

I looked at him non-plussed. “You came a long way. Why’re you here?”

He squinted at me, as if he thought I was either an idiot or I was kidding. “For the money,” he said flatly.

Incidentally, I see once again that in November 2021, some 12 years after that conference, our friends at ABC are once more reporting “Facing dire sea level rise threat, Maldives turns to climate change solutions to survive.”

What do the French say? The more things change, the more they remain the same?

Good thing Trump came along and “packed” the court, no?