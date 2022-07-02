Home
«
July 2, 2022
GREAT MOMENTS IN PATRIOTISM:
Official Arizona Democrat account promotes ‘F*ck the Fourth’ event
.
Posted by
Ed Driscoll
at 8:14 am
