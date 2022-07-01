July 1, 2022

FORMER BLACKFIVE MILBLOGGER “LAUGHING WOLF” CONTINUES HIS RECOVERY: Alive Day. “My military friends will know what that means, but potentially countless others will not. It is the day you died, or should have died. The day something catastrophic impacted you and perhaps those around you. In some cases, people I know quite literally died and the docs and doctors brought them back. Some more than once. In other cases, the docs and doctors poured forth their skills and power like water, and kept them alive. Even spending time in Iraq and elsewhere, I never truly thought that I would have an alive day.”