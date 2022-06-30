June 30, 2022

I THINK ROLLING STONE MAY BE SLIGHTLY OVERREACTING TO THE SUPREME COURT’S EPA RULING:

Libs are mighty upset that the Supreme Court just delivered another conservative victory which would curtail the power of the EPA to just create its own regulations out of thin air, with no congressional approval.

The decision basically takes power away from one of the alphabet agencies and empowers Congress to make actual laws. You know, the end of the world.

At least that’s what the uber-lefties over at Rolling Stone appear to actually believe.

Here’s a real thing they actually tweeted out:

Umm, I think you might be overreacting just a tiny bit.