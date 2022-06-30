June 30, 2022
I THINK ROLLING STONE MAY BE SLIGHTLY OVERREACTING TO THE SUPREME COURT’S EPA RULING:
Libs are mighty upset that the Supreme Court just delivered another conservative victory which would curtail the power of the EPA to just create its own regulations out of thin air, with no congressional approval.
The decision basically takes power away from one of the alphabet agencies and empowers Congress to make actual laws. You know, the end of the world.
At least that’s what the uber-lefties over at Rolling Stone appear to actually believe.
Here’s a real thing they actually tweeted out:
Umm, I think you might be overreacting just a tiny bit.
Wait until the guys at Rolling Stone find out what the founder of Rolling Stone has been up to!
[Jann] Wenner’s Gulfstream II jet seated ten people and featured a dining table, four overstuffed couches, and a foldout bed. It cost $6 million. Wenner loved it so much he put the factory-issued model in his office on Fifth Avenue and dreamed of ways to take his Rolling Stone salon of celebrities and suitors to the air. “Then it became ‘What can we do to fly this thing? Where can we go? How can I take it in the air?’ ” recalled Wenner. “I would just circle over LaGuardia to have lunch.”
* * * * * * * *
[Wenner’s attorney Ben] Needell put the plane under a business subsidiary called Straight Arrow Transportation to write it off as a business expense, but Wenner said it was “90 percent personal.”
—Joe Hagan in the 2016 biography, Sticky Fingers: The Life and Times of Jann Wenner and Rolling Stone Magazine.
I don’t want to hear another word about Glenn Reynolds’ carbon footprint.