SHOT: Biden administration drilling plan may exclude all waters beyond Gulf of Mexico.

Chaser: Biden will visit Saudi Arabia to ask for an increase in oil production.

Hangover: OPEC+ oil boost likely not much help to high gasoline prices. “The OPEC oil cartel and allied producing nations decided Thursday to boost production of crude by an amount that will likely do little to relieve high gasoline prices at the pump and energy-fueled inflation plaguing the global economy.”