June 29, 2022

LIBS OF TIKTOK: The people who have accused me of inciting violence are now calling for violence.

The Left has relentlessly tried to get me banned from Twitter by calling me a domestic terrorist who’s inciting violence simply because I post about drag queen events that are advertised publicly. Now, the Left—including some of the same individuals who’ve called me a “terrorist”—have been making actual calls to violence with no repercussions.

For about a week straight, I was subjected to a vicious campaign to have my account permanently booted from Twitter. Leftists, especially Ari Drennen from Media Matters and hacks from the SPLC, put out hit piece after hit piece claiming I was “going to get someone killed” for posting about drag queen events for children. All of the events I post are already publicly advertised on social media but they argue that I have subjected those that hold these events to “targeted harassment” by reposting them.

One leftist in particular who was hurling accusations at me was a woman (?) by the name of Alejandra Caraballo, who allegedly works for Harvard and self-identifies as a “Wise Latina.” Alejandra took to Twitter to say, “I don’t know how much clearer I need to be that Libs of TikTok is a stochastic terrorist[…] Twitter needs to put a stop to this before people are killed.

Our “Wise Latina” friend Alejandra resurfaced to voice her opinion about the SCOTUS reversal, saying, “The 6 justices who overturned Roe should never know peace again. It is our civic duty to accost them every time they are in public[…] these justices should never have a peaceful moment in public again.”