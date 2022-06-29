June 29, 2022

THE BANNINGS WILL CONTINUE UNTIL MORALE IMPROVES: Twitter Suspends Jordan Peterson After He Tweets ‘Ellen Page Just Had Her Breasts Removed.’

Twitter suspended famed psychologist Jordan Peterson’s account after he tweeted about a transgender surgery performed on Elliot Page, nee Ellen Page, former Oscar-nominated actress.

Peterson’s daughter Mikhaila tweeted at Elon Musk, “Wow. @jordanbpeterson got a twitter strike. No more twitter until he deletes the tweet. Definitely not a free speech platform at the moment. @elonmusk.”

In the tweet prompting Twitter’s suspension, Peterson wrote, “Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician.”

Twitter wrote that Peterson had violated its rules for “hateful conduct,” apparently because used Page’s given name; Page now goes by Elliott. He also referred to Page as “her,” thus implying Page is a woman.