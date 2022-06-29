June 29, 2022

CALIFORNIA’S GREAT AMERICA AMUSEMENT PARK TO CLOSE IN 10 YEARS: “California’s Great America in Santa Clara now has an expiration date. The park operator Cedar Fair announced Monday that it sold the land and ultimately will close the park. The company sold the land for about $310 million to San Francisco-based company Prologis. They also said they’ve signed a deal with the buyer to continue to run the park for ‘up to 11 years’ before finally closing it down at the end of their current lease. In a statement, they said the park should continue to look and feel the same to visitors — at least in the short term. Visitors to the park on Monday were shocked to hear the news. Several employees at the park said they learned the news of the sale on Monday as well.”