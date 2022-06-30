«
June 30, 2022

MAYBE — JUST MAYBE — MEN AND WOMEN ARE DIFFERENT AND DON’T ALWAYS SHARE THE SAME DESIRES AND GOALS: Women are still less likely to aspire to leadership in business, despite decades of gender initiatives – we need to find out why.

Posted by Stephen Green at 7:35 am
