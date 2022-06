June 28, 2022

“VINDICTIVE SORE LOSER BUREAUCRATS HAVE ENDANGERED PEOPLE’S LIVES AND INVITED CONFLICT BY ILLEGALLY RELEASING CONFIDENTIAL PRIVATE INFORMATION:” Massive Trove of Gun Owners’ Private Information Leaked by California Attorney General .

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com