June 28, 2022

THE COUNTRY’S IN THE VERY BEST OF HANDS: Justice Nominee Promises She’ll Divest Her Stake in Avantor.

President Joe Biden’s nominee for a top post at the Justice Department intends to sell her remaining $14.5 million stake in a company her father chairs, amid questioning about a report the company sold chemicals diverted by Mexican drug cartels to make heroin. Vanita Gupta made the pledge in written responses to questions from Senator Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, as part of the nomination process. Grassley cited a Bloomberg Businessweek investigation that found a chemical Avantor Inc. makes, acetic anhydride, was easily tapped by narcotics gangs.

I guess that did the trick, as Gupta was confirmed in April.