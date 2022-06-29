June 29, 2022

SHOCKER: THE ACLU DISCOVERS FEDERALISM. After Dobbs, the Path Forward Is Not Through the Courts. “While it may sound strange coming from the lawyer who heads the ACLU, the real path forward is not through the courts. We must turn to the political process and increase pressure on elected officials—especially at the state and local level. State Constitutions will provide opportunities for new advocacy. We can enact constitutional amendments and pass ballot measures that expand abortion rights and access, as we are doing in Michigan this November.”