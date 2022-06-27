June 27, 2022

THREE PEOPLE DEAD AFTER AMTRAK TRAIN DERAILS IN MISSOURI: “Roughly 243 passengers and 12 crew members were aboard the train when it derailed and there are early reports of injuries, though the railway company did not specify how many people were wounded. The incident occurred after the train struck a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, causing several cars to derail, Amtrak said…The derailment in Missouri occurred just one day after an Amtrak train collided with a car in Brentwood, California, killing three people and injuring two others, ABC 10 reported.”