June 28, 2022

MONDAY: US is already in a ‘soft’ recession: Economist Stephen Moore.

Moore, a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation, provided the insight on “Varney & Co.” Monday, reacting to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers contradicting President Biden on Sunday by saying that a recession was “almost inevitable” in the next two years.

Summers provided the insight speaking on Bloomberg’s “Wall Street Week,” noting that there was a risk a recession could come sooner.

However, last Monday, President Biden said that there was “nothing inevitable about a recession,” and that he talked to Summers that morning.

Moore noted on Monday that he didn’t agree with Biden nor Summers and that he believed the U.S. was already in a mild recession.