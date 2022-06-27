June 27, 2022
NEW YORK SUPREME COURT DELIVERS A VICTORY FOR ELECTION INTEGRITY: “The New York State Supreme Court delivered a crushing blow to the Democrats’ power grab in New York City, ruling that non-citizens cannot vote in local elections.”
