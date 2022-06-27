June 27, 2022

YOUR TERMS ARE ACCEPTABLE: Pop Star Pink Demands Pro-Life Americans ‘Never F**king Listen to My Music Again.’

Related: ‘F*** America:’ Green Day Star Billie Joe Armstrong says he’s renouncing his U.S. citizenship during London concert in wake of SCOTUS overruling Roe. “The musician said he was staying in the UK and that ‘there’s just too much f***ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f***ing excuse for a country.'”

As Jim Treacher notes, “Okay. Goodbye and good luck. Hey, wait… he’s moving to England? Doesn’t the UK have stricter abortion laws than California? Forget it, he’s rolling.”