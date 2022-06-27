June 27, 2022

MILTON FRIEDMAN ISN’T RUNNING THE SHOW ANYMORE: Millions in California to Get up to $1,050 in ‘Inflation Relief.’

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced late Sunday night that he had reached an agreement with state legislators on a $17 billion “inflation relief package.” “Millions of Californians will be receiving up to $1,050 as part of a NEW middle class tax rebate. That’s more money in your pocket to help you fill your gas tank and put food on the table,” he tweeted.

What could possibly go wrong? Hint: Bloomberg’s use of scary quotation marks in the headline seems quite appropriate in this case.

