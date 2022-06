HOW MSNBC ACCIDENTALLY KILLED ROE: Tell your viewers conservatives are Neanderthals and they just might get complacent. “Democrats, here’s your game-changer: third-trimester abortions at every post office. And then, when you get shellacked in November, when you lose both houses of Congress, just remember this: the arc of the moral universe is long but it bends towards frantic attempts to normalize the gruesome.”