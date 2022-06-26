June 26, 2022

COLORADO CHRISTIAN CENTER BURNED IN MOSTLY PEACEFUL FASHION.

Related: Is This What AOC and Pelosi Wanted? Christian Pregnancy Clinic Torched in Colorado.

Well yes, if only to rebuild the building so as to make it Green New Deal compliant.

More: Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer Does Not Condemn Leftist Violence When Asked About Threats In Michigan.

Meanwhile, at America’s Newspaper of Record: Authorities Warn Tonight’s Protests May Escalate From ‘Mostly Peaceful’ To ‘Somewhat Peaceful.’