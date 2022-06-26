June 26, 2022

TOP GUN: MAVERICK CATAPULTS PAST $1B AT WORLDWIDE BOX OFFICE:

Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick has raced past the $1B mark worldwide, becoming only the second movie of the pandemic era to reach such rarefied air — and Tom Cruise’s first time to the milestone in a career that has spanned 40 years. It took just 31 days for the aviators to get to $1B with the total through Sunday at an estimated $1.006B worldwide, including domestic’s estimated $521.7M and $484.7M from the international box office.

Cruise’s flying ace had already raced across $900M last Monday, and a few days prior had topped $800M to become Cruise’s biggest movie ever globally.

The overseas holds on this 36-years-later sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski have been nothing short of stellar. Last weekend was off just 21%, and the current frame, at $44.5M in 65 markets, is down only 26% — simply phenomenal.