June 26, 2022

‘I LOST FRIENDS:’ Former Rolling Stone Journalist Talks Reaction To Him Reviewing What Is A Woman.

“[T]he movie shows academic after academic and activist after activist seething at the mere implication that they should have to explain themselves,” he wrote. “Their attitude is positively medieval: ‘We keep the Bible in Latin for a reason!’”

In the same review, Taibbi applauded the humor in “What is a Woman?”, something the journalist told Shapiro had been completely lost on the Left.

“It’s done with a sense of humor and satirical bend that’s taboo on our side of the aisle now, which I find really strange, because that shift happened almost overnight and imperceptibly,” he said.