KYLE SMITH: Lightyear flop is a sign audiences are weary of Hollywood wokeness. “It’s amusing that members of the entertainment industry often refer to it as ‘the industry,’ as though they have forgotten the most important word. With the collapse in Netflix’s stock price, Disney’s box-office headache and the revival of ‘Top Gun,’ Hollywood execs must be wondering whether their progressive politics have amounted to a kind of self-imposed woke tax.”