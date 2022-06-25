June 25, 2022

«
SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS: Could AOC Be Getting a Little ‘Insurrectiony’ With Her New Revolutionary Friend?

Meanwhile, at America’s Newspaper of Record: Dems Pause January 6 Hearings To Call For Insurrection.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:30 pm
