June 24, 2022

BIDEN URGES CONGRESS TO CODIFY ROE: WOMEN’S* LIVES ‘NOW AT RISK.’

President Biden called on Congress to codify a right to abortion in federal law on Friday, saying the “health and life of women” are “at risk” hours after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“Now with Roe gone, let’s be very clear: the health and life of women in this nation are now at risk,” Biden said in a speech at the White House.

Biden also criticized state laws restricting abortion, which were triggered by the the Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Clinic, and urged pro-choice voters to elect likeminded politicians in the coming midterm elections, saying “this fall, Roe is on the ballot.”

“Let me very clear and unambiguous: the only way we can secure a woman’s right to choose, the balance that existed, is for Congress to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade as federal law. No executive action from the president can do that,” Biden said. “And if Congress, as it appears, lacks the votes to do that now, voters need to make their voices heard.”