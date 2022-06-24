In a parallel multiverse far, far away, “Scoop” Rosenthal, managing editor for a major metropolitan newspaper, dives into an embarrassment of riches.

“Hitchens, Woodward, and Pyle,” Scoop barks across the newsroom to his Capitol Hill team. “The Jan. 6 hearings. That trial is all prosecution and no defense. We need to tell the rest of the story.

“Hitch, contact the Republicans Nancy Pelosi barred from the committee and find out what questions they would have asked.

“Woodward, tell us why law enforcement was so unprepared to handle a storm they seemed to know was coming. Look into the claims that undercover agents in the crowd may have stirred up the mob. That sounds crazy, sure, but given the FBI’s puppeteering in that plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor, who knows? Confirm or debunk, it doesn’t matter.

“Pyle, pull together a list of the major 2020 voting irregularities so readers can understand why so many question the result. Make sure to note which claims have been debunked.”

Pyle asks: “Should I include the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story in the weeks before the election that helped swing the race to Biden, or how reports of the successful COVID vaccine trials were withheld until after the vote?”

“Interesting, but off point for this story,” Scoop responds. “That reminds me, we need to compare the charges and treatment of those arrested in the Jan. 6 melee with those picked up during the summer riots. I’m guessing it was not so equal. Okay, get to it.”

Next Scoop calls his undercover specialist. “I’ve got a hot one for you, Bly.”

Bly: “Let me guess, the violence against the pro-life pregnancy centers. I’ve counted 40 attacks so far since the Supreme Court’s draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked last month.”