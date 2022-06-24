June 24, 2022

VIDEO: Sri Lanka Is Screwed.

If you don’t have the time or inclination to watch the video, Lawrence Person has done his usual excellent job of breaking out the bullet points.

Including this bit: “‘This caused the government to enact strange policies, like banning the importation of fertilizer in hopes of easing its trade deficit. Claiming the ban was to make Sri Lanka organic was simply a way to conceal its dire situation.’ Yes, cutting back the ability of your own people to grow food in order to hide the manifest incompetence of your economic policies is quite the recipe for happiness.”

Was there ever a “green” policy that wasn’t grift, graft, or fraud?

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): No, there wasn’t. Also: Flashback: Looming food shortages is the next ‘slow-moving disaster’ to hit world.