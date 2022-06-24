«
»

June 24, 2022

BLUE STATE BLUES: Here’s How Much Tax Revenue Illinois Will Lose From Citadel’s Decision To Cut Bait.

Illinois’s richest resident, hedge-fund CEO Ken Griffin, announced on Thursday that he—and his company, Citadel—are packing up shop and heading to Miami, citing a better corporate environment and rising crime rates in Chicago.

The move, which Griffin announced in a letter to employees, will deprive Democrat-run Illinois of hundreds of millions of dollars in annual income tax revenue, a company spokesman told the Washington Free Beacon.

Griffin alone—who is worth approximately $25 billion—pays over $200 million in state income taxes every year, the spokesman said, and Citadel employees have themselves funneled over $1 billion to the state over the past decade.

I’d ask the least person to leave Illinois to turn out the lights, but they’ll probably have gone out before then.

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:42 am
