June 24, 2022

PETER ZEIHAN: China’s Rise Will Be Short Lived. “China is amazing, just not for the reasons most opine. The country will soon have traveled from preindustrial levels of wealth and health to postindustrial demographic collapse in a single human lifetime. With considerable time to spare.”

I’m always wary of “China is about to implode” stories, going back more than 20 years when I first read Gordon Chang’s The Coming Collapse of China. Still, Zeihan’s piece included this bit of trivia that was new to me: “Nearly all of China’s 600 million-strong population growth since 1970 isn’t from more births, but from longer lifespans and fewer deaths.”