«
»

June 23, 2022

OUT ON A LIMB: Reporter says Democrats in Congress told her ‘nobody gives a bleep about Jan. 6.’

Still though, we do need to get to the bottom of this insurrection: Republicans demand security footage of Colbert team arrests.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 7:08 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.