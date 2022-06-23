June 23, 2022

RASHIDA TLAIB BELIEVES THE NFL SHOULD ‘WORK’ LIKE THE WASHINGTON POST:

At one point near the end of more than two hours of testimony, Goodell was questioned by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan), who asked whether Goodell and the league are “willing to do more” to punish Snyder.

After initially asking whether he would recommend Snyder’s removal as owner of the Commanders, Tlaib followed up by asking Goodell: “Will you remove him?”

“I don’t have the authority to remove him, Congresswoman,” Goodell responded.

An NFL owner can be removed only by a three-quarters (so, 24 out of 32) majority vote of fellow owners, although Goodell does have the ability to officially recommend such a vote.