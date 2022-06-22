June 22, 2022

OUT ON A LIMB: Stop Apologizing To Your Woke Masters. “But for extreme circumstances — see Portnoy and Chappelle above — smear merchants often only bombard a target with mean tweets for 36 hours before moving on to someone else around the 37th hour. If you can stomach a day and a half of ugly Twitter comments, then guess what, you’ll likely survive. So when some schmuck pretending to represent the feelings of a marginalized community comes for you — and they eventually come for everyone — don’t go bending the knee. They don’t have a sword to your throat, they have a Twitter account with flags all over it.”