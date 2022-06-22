June 22, 2022

DISNEY’S STOCK PRICE HAS LOST 50% OF ITS VALUE AFTER YEAR OF LEFTWING POLITICAL ELECTIONEERING AND BADLY-RECEIVED WOKE PROGRAMMING:

Disney just released Buzz Lightyear, a Pixar animated movie about the character from the Toy Story franchise (or… is it?), aimed at young children.

Obviously, if you’re making that kind of movie, there’s only one thing that’s missing: a gay kiss.

The movie has been banned in fourteen countries, because Disney insisted on sticking a lesbian kiss into a movie aimed a very young children.

Disney has long been inserting gay shit into stuff aimed at children. And then they cut it out of foreign releases, for countries that don’t like gay shit the way Disney’s gay activist employees like gay shit.

The trouble this time is that Disney’s gay activist employees insisted that there could be no cutting — this time, the gratuitous gay kiss must go global.

It is pride month, after all.

The new Pixar animated film Lightyear has become the latest battleground for LGBTQ+ rights. The movie — which is a prequel to the highly successful Toy Story saga — has been banned from 14 countries for including a same-sex kiss. This means that countries in the Middle East such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, as well as a handful of Asian nations, will not be screening one of the most anticipated movies of the summer.The movie features a character called Alisha Hawthorne, who is in a relationship with a woman. In the scene in question, Hawthorne briefly kisses her partner. In 2006, executives at Disney, the parent company of Pixar, asked for this same scene to be cut from the movie. When this decision was revealed in March, it sparked fierce backlash. Hundreds of Disney workers signed a letter calling on the entertainment giant to take a tougher stand in defending LGBTQ+ rights. The workers not only criticized the censorship of the scene, they also demanded that Disney publicly denounce the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law in Florida. This measure, which was proposed by Republicans in the state, prohibits class discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity until students are at least nine years old.

“We at Pixar have personally witnessed beautiful stories, full of diverse characters, come back from Disney corporate reviews shaved down to crumbs of what they once were,” the letter sent to Disney CEO Bob Chapek stated. In response, Chapek promised to take a more active role in defending LGBTQ+ rights, and as a sign of this, he ordered the same-sex scene in Lightyear to be put back in the film.

And how did this latest #Woke bomb do at the box office?

Well, it bombed. Buzz Lightyear was projected to sell between $70 and $85 million in tickets.

Instead, it sold a paltry $50.6 million in ticket.

And it performed much more poorly than Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

The Hollywood Reporter blames this partly on “rightwing politicians.”