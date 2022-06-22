«
»

June 22, 2022

SKYNET SMILES: Ukraine Unveils Mini “Terminator” Ground Robot Equipped With Machine Gun. “Killer robots with machine guns appear to be entering the battlefield, and this one seems as if it was ‘WALL-E’ that went to war. “

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 10:35 am
