June 22, 2022
SKYNET SMILES: Ukraine Unveils Mini “Terminator” Ground Robot Equipped With Machine Gun. “Killer robots with machine guns appear to be entering the battlefield, and this one seems as if it was ‘WALL-E’ that went to war. “
