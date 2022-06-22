«


June 22, 2022

QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED: What’s driving the rise of catalytic converter theft?In 2018, the New York City Police Department said 200 catalytic converters were reported stolen. Last year, the number spiked to nearly 4,000.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 10:22 am
