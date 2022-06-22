«
June 22, 2022

OUT WITH “BREASTFEEDING,” IN WITH “CHESTFEEDING”:  It’s the new, inclusive way to talk about the thing that “birthing people” do for babies.  A new bill in the Massachusetts legislature, which will fund “doulas” for pregnant Medicaid recipients, uses that term.

The Massachusetts bill appears to be a response to the whole “maternal health crisis” that the Left keeps talking about.  As far as I can tell, the response to the “crisis” is all about getting government jobs for “doulas” who can then be expected to join the SEUI.  A lot of what I have to deal with in the world seems to be about that.

Posted by Gail Heriot at 8:22 am
