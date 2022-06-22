June 22, 2022

AMERICA’S PROTECTED CLASS: DEMOCRATS. Democrat congressman’s staffer caught defacing posters in Capitol complex, but DOJ won’t prosecute.

Capitol Police caught Massachusetts Democrat Rep. Jake Auchincloss’s chief of staff defacing posters outside the Capitol complex office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and referred him for criminal charges, but the same U.S. Attorney’s office that pursued the Jan. 6 defendants declined to approve an arrest warrant, according to police documents and interviews.

Police and Auchincloss also confirmed Monday that the congressman’s office was involved in allowing comedian Steven Colbert’s production team into the Capitol complex last week in an incident that led to security concerns and the arrest of seven members of Colbert’s team.

Capitol Police asked federal prosecutors back in March for an arrest warrant for Timothy Hysom, 51, a longtime Democrat congressional staffer who worked for Rep. Adam Schiff before rising to be Auchincloss’s top aide, after capturing Hysom on hidden camera security footage defacing Greene’s posters with stickers with religious messages, according to copy of the arrest warrant obtained by Just the News.