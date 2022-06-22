June 22, 2022

NEVER LET A CRISIS YOUR OWN PEOPLE GINNED UP GO TO WASTE: Hopeless Hochul and Westchester County Attack Pregnancy Centers. “Joining her in her ham-fisted attempt to ensure that New York State remains at the bottom of desirable places to live in the U.S. is a Democrat-controlled state legislature. It is so obsessed with abortion, so blind to the reality of violence against pro-life pregnancy centers, that in the wake of a firebombing of one of these centers, CompassCare Community medical in Amherst, N.Y., they — wait for it — increased funding to protect abortion clinics.”

Just to reiterate: Pregnancy centers meant to help women who want to deliver their babies are under attack.

Over the last 20 years Left has gone from pro-choice to pro-abortion to anti-life.