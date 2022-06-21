«
»

June 21, 2022

TUCKER CARLSON: “We’re scarred by what we saw last week. It’ll be a long time before we can revisit the Capitol again. It’s going to take a lot of therapy before we can recapture the carefree innocence Stephen Colbert stole from us.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:22 pm
