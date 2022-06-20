June 20, 2022

ASHLEY BIDEN’S DIARY REVEALS JOE BIDEN MAY BE CREEPIER THAN WE THOUGHT:

Tucker Carlson opened his Friday show with a segment on Ashley Biden’s diary. The part of the diary discussed revealed that Joe Biden is creepier than we thought.

Ashley Biden is Joe Biden’s daughter. She inadvertently left her diary under the bed at a halfway house, and the lady who found the diary, Aimee Harris, sold the diary to the media. It was not stolen. But now, some of the revelations from the Daily Mail, which has a copy of the diary, are damning…and reveal definitively that Joe Biden should not be the President of the United States. An investigation should be warranted, but nothing is likely to happen. The Bidens are a protected family.

As with the Hunter story, the diary contents began to leak out when National File got a copy of the diary and exposed it under the title of “Biden Daughter’s Diary Details ‘Not Appropriate’ Showers With Joe As Child.”