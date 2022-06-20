June 20, 2022

«
STAY TUNED: The Next War? “It is very likely the case that the next major war has started. No—I don’t mean the Russia-Ukraine War, which could yet spread to the rest of Europe if we’re unlucky. I mean the Israel-Iran War.”

