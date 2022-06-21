June 21, 2022

DON’T OVERLOOK THE INFLATIONARY EFFECTS OF EASY CREDIT AND DEBT FORGIVENESS: Student-Loan Forgiveness Will Cover Non-Education Purchases, Say, Newer Cars. “Critics of student-loan forgiveness have overlooked how student-loan forgiveness can effectively morph into forgiveness of other non-education purchases, say, cars, trips, and home remodels (and a multitude of other goods). This is made possible by student loans that come with government subsidies and guarantees and, consequently, more attractive interest rates and repayment terms than personal loans (and, now, with the added prospects of payment pauses and loan forgiveness).”