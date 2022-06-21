June 21, 2022

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Matt Margolis: The ‘Putin’s Price Hike’ Spin Falls Flatter Than Biden on a Bike. “The real shocker in the poll is that even most Democrats blame Biden for inflation.”

Kevin Downey Jr: This Is NOT the America Our Soldiers Fought and Died For. “Do not adjust your dial. The communist invasion has begun!”

Yours Truly: It’s Official: WaPo Wokester Taylor Lorenz Is the Most Insufferable Person Alive. “And yet… she found a way over the next 48 hours to become still more insufferable.”