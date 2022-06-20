June 20, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Inflation is forcing state and local officials to CANCEL or scale back infrastructure projects under Biden’s $1trillion bill: Shortage of workers and prices of pipes, asphalt and construction materials surging.
