«
»

June 20, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Inflation is forcing state and local officials to CANCEL or scale back infrastructure projects under Biden’s $1trillion bill: Shortage of workers and prices of pipes, asphalt and construction materials surging.

Posted by Stephen Green at 2:46 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.